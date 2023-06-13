More than 170 neighborhoods with low water pressure due to maintenance

With preventive maintenance work that will be carried out on Tuesday, June 13 of this year in the intake of the Manzanares river and module 1 of the ‘Mamatoco’ Drinking Water Treatment Plant, the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, ESSMAR ESP , advances in the objective of guaranteeing a better quality of water and service to the community.

These works will be carried out between 6:00 am and 4:00 pm and due to maintenance work, the ‘Mamatoco’ Treatment Plant will work at 50% of its capacity. In this sense, the following neighborhoods will present low pressures:

La Lucha, Manzanares, Martinete, Pando, Pastrana, Privilegio, San Pablo, Urbanization, October 20, Canarias Residential Complex, El Carmen, Las Malvinas, La Lucha, – April 19, Alembic, Bavaria, Bavaria Reserved, Bellavista, Bolívar , Boston, Downtown, Historic Center, Costa Verde, El Mayor, El Prado, El Pueblito, El Territorial, La Esperanza, La Tannería, Los Angeles, Los Troncos, Minuto de Dios, Obrero, Taminaca 1 and 2, Tierra Baja, Thirteen de Junio, El Refugio Urbanization, Villa del Rosario, Nuevo Jardín, Pepe Hurtado, Perehuétano, Santa Catalina, Santa Catalina 2000, Santa Helena, Bavaria Country Urbanization, El Río Urbanization, Las Delicias Urbanization, Los Cerros Urbanization, Pradera Urbanization, Santa Urbanization Elena, Santa Rita Urbanization, Silvia Rosa Urbanization, El Cisne, La Rosalía, Rodrigo Ahumada, Tres Puentes, Villa Campo, Villa Italia, Villa Mercedes, Villa Toledo, Yucal 1 and 2, Acacias, Cantilito I, II, III, IV, November 11 and Garagoa Urbanization.

Likewise, Av. Libertador – P. Mamatoco, Bolivarian, Los Trupillos, Alejandrina Urbanization, Boulevard del Rio Urbanization, Villa Ely, Villa Sara, Market Zone, Alfonso López, Almendro, Betania, César Mendoza, July 20, Barrio Obrero, Nacho Vives, El Pradito, El Recreo, Ensenada Juan XXIII 1 and 2, Ensenada, Olaya, Los Almendros, Manguitos, Miraflores, Olaya Herrera, Pescaíto, San Fernando, San Jorge, San Martín, Guido Urbanization, Habitat Urbanization, Pérez Dávila Urbanization , Riascos Urbanization, Veracruz Urbanization, Altos de Santa Rita, El Olivo, August 7, Los Alcázares, Alto Jardín, Andrea Doria, AV. Del Río (III Stage) Av. Libertador, Caribe Inn, El Cundí, El Recreo, Elvira María, Jardín, Libertador, Los Cocos, Public Market, Las Delicias Urbanization, Porvenir, Postobón, Recreo, Salamanca, San Francisco, Urb. Benjamín Alzate, Reposo Urbanization, San Carlos Urbanization, December 17, December 8, February 8, November 8, Altos de Santa Rita, Altos Delicias, Altos Villa Concha, Balcones del Libertador, Bastidas Belén, Benjamín Alzate, Cardonales, Chimila 1 and 2, Divine Child, El Pantano, Esmeralda, Florida, Galán, Galicia, La Estrella, La Unión, Las Vegas, Los Fundadores, Luis R. Calvo, Miguel Pinedo, Nueva Galicia, Ondas del Caribe, Pamplonita, Paradise, Salamanca, Salvador, San Pedro Alejandrino, Santa Lucía, Santa Mónica, Santafé, Simón Bolívar, Tayrona 1 and 2 Santa Lucía Urbanization, Villa Aurora, Villa del Río.

It is important to highlight that, in the event of any eventuality, ESSMAR ESP is prepared to provide care through alternative means. We thank the citizens for contacting the Unified Call Center 116 or the landline 605 4209676.