On the morning of this January 31, Santa Marta is decorated with the arrival of the ‘Mermaid’ cruise con 639 passengers and 402 crew.

The pearl of America continues to consolidate as an international tourism destination, receiving this Tuesday, January 31, the last of the six cruise ships that arrived with more than 4,500 tourists from Europa y America.

The first of 2023 to arrive was the Ms Amadea what arrived on january 6from Aruba with 600 passengers on board. Later on January 9, the luxury cruise ship “Evrima” arrived in Samaria Bay with 209 passengers and 203 crew members.

On January 12, the cruise ship ‘Star Legend’ docked, with 212 passengers, and on January 20, the ‘MSC Poesía’, which brought with it 2,500 tourists. On January 30, the ‘Star Legend’ arrived again in the bay of Santa Marta.



Finally, this January 31, at 7:30 in the morning, lThe cruise ship ‘Sirena’ with 639 passengers and 402 crew members bequeathed to Santa Marta.

the mermaid cruise, began his tour of Panama, Cartagena and finally Santa Marta, cWith Canadian, Australian and American passengers for the most part. Your next destination will be Orangestand, Aruba.