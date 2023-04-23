More than 7,000 Boyacá members affiliated with Ecoopsos will be transferred to the New EPS – news

Following the definition of the National Health Superintendency to liquidate the Ecoopsos EPS, as of April 24, 35% of the 354,475 affiliates that this EPS had in 10 departments of the country, will be insured by NUEVA EPS (119,104 belonging to the Subsidized Regime and 5,409 to the Contributory).

The 124,747 people are located in Cundinamarca (33,751), Norte de Santander (31,585), Tolima (20,945), Huila (17,150), Antioquia (11,927) and Boyacá (7,257), the remaining population is distributed in four other departments (Córdoba, Boyacá, Meta and Caldas).

Given this process, Mónica Rey, vice president of operations of NUEVA EPS, confirmed the continuity in the treatment and care that Ecoopsos affiliates have been receiving. “The people who were assigned to the Company and who have active health processes should know that they are not going to start their care processes from scratch. Depending on the conditions and in each case we will guarantee that they continue to receive what they require. Now they have our support and we are going to solve their health needs.”

In this sense, he also emphasized how the Company has the capacity in the care network of the different territories where it received population, to guarantee access to the health services required by these almost 125,000 members, strengthening capacity at different levels. of complexity.

“The NUEVA EPS care network is the most complete in the country. The Company is aware that the network is a vital point in this type of process, for this reason and thanks to the experience acquired in other assignments, we have adjusted and continue to do so where we require it”, the vice president pointed out.

Another aspect that the directive mentioned was the importance of determining which insurer they were assigned to after the liquidation. In the case of the NEW EPS, a banner was enabled in www.nuevaeps.co so that they can consult if they were assigned or not with their identification number. Another option is to contact the national toll-free line 018000 954400 for the Contributory Regime and 018000 9520000 for the Subsidized and in Bogotá at 3077022.

