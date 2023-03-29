Home News Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Kemat
News

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Kemat

by admin
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Kemat

A 36-year-old from the Linz-Land district suffered serious injuries to his right leg in a motorcycle fall in the local area. The man was on his two-wheeler on Steyrerstraße at around 12:20 p.m. and wanted to turn left at the intersection with Linzerstraße.

When braking on the wet road, the rear wheel of the bike slipped and the man fell. He sustained such serious injuries that he had to be flown to the Wels Clinic by rescue helicopter, the police said on Wednesday evening.

A serious motorcycle accident occurred in the region just a week ago. A car and a Yamaha collided at an intersection in Neuhofen, and a 23-year-old also suffered serious injuries.

more on the subject

Accident on B139: Motorcyclist has to be taken to the hospital by helicopter

Linz

Motorcyclist seriously injured in accident on the B139

NEUHOFEN AN DER KREMS. A serious traffic accident occurred late Wednesday afternoon on the Kremstal federal road.

Motorcyclist seriously injured in accident on the B139

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Weekend with Fai in Cadore: visits to the open air

You may also like

17-year-old dies in a drug frenzy – her...

WORRIING FISH DEATH « cde News

Natural alternatives that have effects similar to viagra

Is Europe threatened with a catastrophe like China’s...

Paraguay will submit the nomination of guarania and...

Matador talks about his departure from El Tiempo...

More security for your AKS clusters: Azure Backup...

The Election Commission has announced the elections in...

Captured for kidnapping in Campoalegre, Huila

Accident at the intersection: collision with a tram:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy