A 36-year-old from the Linz-Land district suffered serious injuries to his right leg in a motorcycle fall in the local area. The man was on his two-wheeler on Steyrerstraße at around 12:20 p.m. and wanted to turn left at the intersection with Linzerstraße.
When braking on the wet road, the rear wheel of the bike slipped and the man fell. He sustained such serious injuries that he had to be flown to the Wels Clinic by rescue helicopter, the police said on Wednesday evening.
A serious motorcycle accident occurred in the region just a week ago. A car and a Yamaha collided at an intersection in Neuhofen, and a 23-year-old also suffered serious injuries.
