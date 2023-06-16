Home » Motorcyclist slightly injured
Motorcyclist slightly injured

Motorcyclist slightly injured

A 75-year-old was driving around 3:30 p.m. on the main road from Stuttgart with his Yamaha motorcycle and, when changing lanes, overlooked the Opel of a 35-year-old driving in the same direction. The 75-year-old fell in the collision and was slightly injured. An ambulance was not needed. The Opel was no longer roadworthy and had to be towed away. The property damage to both vehicles is estimated by the police at 4,000 euros.

