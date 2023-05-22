Home » Mountain guide climbs Mount Everest 27 times
Mountain guide climbs Mount Everest 27 times

Kami Rita has climbed Mount Everest 27 times. (Niranjan Shrestha/AP/dpa)

Kami Rita was born in Nepal. He is 53 years old. He belongs to the Sherpa people from the Himalayas. The Himalayas are a region in Asia with a particularly large number of high mountains. Kami Rita has climbed Mount Everest almost every year since 1994.

People like Kami Rita help mountaineers from abroad to climb particularly high mountains. Many Sherpa people work as mountain guides and carry luggage. That’s why people now simply call the helpers Sherpa instead of mountain guides or porters. The Sherpas know their way around particularly well.

Every year many people want to climb Mount Everest. The mountain is 8,848 meters high. There are many problems because so many people want to go to the top. Mountain climbers die again and again. This year, almost 480 people will be allowed to climb Mount Everest. Each of them pays more than 10,000 euros for the permit.

