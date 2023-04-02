Karachi (Ummat News) Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has advised the politicians and other institutions to come together and solve the problems in the current political situation of the country.

In a statement on social media, Mufti Taqi Usmani wrote that if the people of a house are fighting with each other and there is a fire in the house, will it be discussed at that time who started the fire or the only way will be that all Put out the fire together?

He further wrote that the only solution to the current crisis is that all parties and organizations should unite to save the country instead of hatred and enmity.

Mufti Taqi Usmani, referring to the verse of the Holy Quran, said that Allah Almighty says that “All Muslims are brothers, so make peace between your two brothers and fear Allah so that you will be treated with mercy.”

He said that it is the duty of the people and the influential people to follow this Quranic order and try hard to make the leaders sit together.

Sheikh Al-Hadith wrote on social media that the army and the judiciary should not interfere in politics, but in such serious situations, it is their duty to bring the parties together and solve the problem impartially for the sake of the country and national security. . May Allah grant him success, Ameen