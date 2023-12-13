Municipality of Naples – Weather alert notice for adverse meteorological phenomena expected from 10pm on Wednesday 13 December 2023 until 10pm on Thursday 14 December 2023

Page Content

City parks will remain closed.

Furthermore, the north pier of Bagnoli will be closed and access to the city’s public beaches will be prohibited.

Relevant phenomena

Local precipitation, of a shower or thunderstorm nature, regularly of moderate intensity.Alert level:

YELLOW (ordinary)

Type of risk:

Hydrogeological for storms

Main event scenarios and ground effects:– Storm phenomena characterized by forecast uncertainty and rapidity of evolution, with possible damage to roofs and temporary structures due to gusts of wind, lightning, possible hailstorms and falling branches or trees;

– Surface runoff with possible material transport phenomena;

– Possible increase in the hydrometric levels of minor watercourses, with flooding of neighboring areas, also due to local critical issues (burrowing, narrowing, etc.);

– Possible flooding of underground rooms and those on the ground floor;

– Surface flow of water in roadways and possible backflow phenomena of rainwater disposal systems with overflow and involvement of depressed urban areas;

– Possible rock falls in several places in the area and occasional landslides linked to particularly fragile hydrogeological conditions.

Behavioral rules in the event of a weather warning notice for strong gusts of wind

– Use caution near trees and vertical structures for the possible fall of branches, trees, poles, signs or scaffolding and, in any case, report any precarious stability of such elements even in ordinary situations, notifying the emergency numbers 112, 113, 115; – Secure permanently or remove furniture from windows and balconiessuch as plants, roofs, temporary structures or any object that can be carried away by the wind;

– Observe detail be careful when traveling, limiting them to what is strictly necessary.

Behavioral rules in the event of a weather warning notice for significant hydrogeological phenomena

– Avoid frequenting underground rooms or rooms located on the ground floor, especially if along roadways known to be affected by large water outflows and in any case constantly monitor the level of outflow water. In case of flooding, immediately disconnect the electricity;

– If you need to drive through a road underpass, a critical site during weather warnings, proceed with great caution, checking that it is practicable and, if not, immediately notify the emergency numbers 112, 113, 115.

– Citizens are invited to pay maximum attention in the sites already reported for the hydrogeological risk (slopes and slopes due to possible landslides and mudslides) and hydraulic risk (underpasses and sewer collector areas due to possible flooding).

The underpasses and city sites subject to attention, possibly closed in case of heavy rain, are the following:

1. Via Claudio/Stadio San Paolo underpass (left side) (Fuorigrotta)

2. Underpasses of Viale dei Ciliegi (Chiaiano)

3. Underpass of via Vicinale Cupa San Severino/Via Antonio de Ferraris (Poggioreale)

4. Underpass of Via Comunale San Severino/Via Fasano (Poggioreale)

5. Via Enrico Russo underpass (Barra)

6. Underpass of Via Mastellone (Barra)

7. Underpasses of the Naples Business Center (Poggioreale)

8. Arena S. Antonio height Via Ben Hur (Soccavo)

Specification of “Areas of Interest”:

Zone 1: Piana Campana, Naples, Islands, Vesuvian Area;

Zone 2: Alto Volturno and Matese;

Zone 3: Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Sarno Mountains and Picentini Mountains;

Zone 4: Upper Irpinia and Sannio;

Zone 5: Tusciano and Alto Sele;

Zone 6: Piana Sele and Alto Cilento;

Zone 7: Tanagro;

Zone 8: Lower Cilento.