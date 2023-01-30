Home News Murderer of little María Camila, will be taken to a maximum security prison
Laboyan authorities made the request to the National Directorate of Inpec.

While the funeral services for 10-year-old María Camila, murdered last Friday, January 27, by a man who tried to abuse her when entering her residence in the La Virginia neighborhood in Pitalito, progressed, authorities stated that the person responsible could not be in the town.

This is Jonathan Francisco García Tapias, 27 years old, who only two days after being released from prison for a sexual offense, reoffended again, this time ending the life of little María Camila.

From the Pitalito prison, Mayor Edgar Muñoz, declared today in the middle of the admission of the accused García Tapias to the prison: “We have requested that Jonathan be transferred to a maximum security prison today, this bandit cannot be in Pitalito anymore. I must state that this request has been accepted and they are organizing with the Police and the Army so that he is released from Pitalito to a maximum security prison.”

Municipal authorities also indicated that they will accompany the family of the little girl who was murdered.

