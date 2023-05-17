my country successfully launched the fifty-sixth Beidou navigation satellite with diverse functions, featured services, rich and powerful applications_News Channel_China Youth Network

The name is backup, but the main Beidou “Tian Xing” has a new plan

The satellite launched today (17th) is the first Beidou satellite launched after the Beidou-3 global satellite navigation system was officially launched. Although this satellite is a backup star, it will be on duty immediately after launch and will undertake the main work.

This newly launched Beidou satellite will be positioned above the earth’s equator after launch, about 36,000 kilometers above the ground, and can provide navigation and enhancement services for users in my country and surrounding areas. According to reports, the backup satellites of the Beidou system are not launched after problems with the satellites in the sky, but are on standby after being launched in advance.

Kang Chengbin, deputy chief designer of the Beidou-3 satellite of the Fifth Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology Group: Because they are all above our country or the Asia-Pacific region, no matter which satellite needs to be replaced or needs to be backed up in an emergency, this satellite also needs to be replaced. Possess a certain orbital maneuverability to maintain the service capability of the entire constellation.

Kang Chengbin told us that in addition to this backup star, our country plans to launch a backup star in a medium-circular Earth orbit in the future to further improve and optimize the robustness of the Beidou system. In addition, the national comprehensive positioning, navigation and timing system with the next-generation Beidou system as the core is under planning and is planned to be completed by 2035.

Kang Chengbin, deputy chief designer of the Beidou-3 satellite of the Fifth Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology Group: The next-generation Beidou is the core of this system. Then, on the basis of the core, it also integrates positioning and navigation methods such as inertial navigation and micro-autonomy, and some mutually reinforcing methods that integrate satellite communication and mobile communication. In fact, its concept and scope are even more comprehensive. big.

Diverse functions and characteristic services Rich and powerful Beidou applications

Now in space, there are so many Beidou satellites. Apart from providing us with high-precision location services, what other specific functions do they have?

Beidou satellite navigation system unique short message function

In addition to the traditional functions of positioning and navigation, the Beidou satellite navigation system also has a unique short message function, which makes it more widely used. In places without communication network coverage, users can send text messages through the short message function. At present, more than 1,000 Chinese characters can be sent at a time, not only that, but also pictures and other information.

Kang Chengbin, deputy chief designer of the Beidou-3 satellite at the Fifth Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology Group: Our short message service allows users not only to know where they are, but also to share their location. For example, for some emergency rescue, such as some fishing boats going out to sea, it also has some emergency communication capabilities. This is a great feature and will play a very significant role.

Satellite-based enhancement is one of Beidou’s characteristic services

In addition to the short message service, satellite-based augmentation is also one of Beidou’s characteristic services. It can provide civil aviation users with a wide range of high-precision, high-integrity navigation services. This is also a system that countries around the world are competing to build and apply.

Kang Chengbin, deputy chief designer of the Beidou-3 satellite of the Fifth Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology Group: Like foreign countries, they generally build independent satellite-based augmentation systems, but our country has proposed to perfectly integrate the satellite-based augmentation of the Beidou system, so that A new path of efficient development is proposed, which is also the first service model in the world.

In addition, the Beidou system also has the capabilities of radio navigation and radio determination. From navigation and positioning to disaster prevention and mitigation, from agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery to transportation, Beidou can be seen everywhere. Beidou has been integrated into thousands of industries.