Myanmar – Military junta dissolves Suu Kyi's party

Myanmar – Military junta dissolves Suu Kyi's party

The party of Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi was dissolved by the military junta. (ap)

As reported by the state media, citing the election commission, the NLD party is one of 40 parties affected. They are said to have missed the registration deadline for the next election and were therefore automatically dissolved.

Suu Kyi’s government was overthrown in an army coup in 2021. Suu Kyi was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in various trials. According to human rights organizations, thousands of people have been killed, more than 20,000 imprisoned and around 1.5 million displaced since the coup.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 29, 2023.

