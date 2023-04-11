Home News Netizens complained about encountering a rowing assassin in Hangzhou West Lake: 150 yuan for half an hour rowing official response–fast technology–technology changes the future
Netizens complained about encountering a rowing assassin in Hangzhou West Lake: 150 yuan for half an hour rowing official response

Netizens complained about encountering a rowing assassin in Hangzhou West Lake: 150 yuan for half an hour rowing official response–fast technology–technology changes the future

Netizens complained about encountering a rowing assassin in Hangzhou West Lake: 150 yuan for half an hour rowing official response

Since the “Ice Cream Assassin” was discovered and exposed last year, everyone will no longer suffer from being dumb. Whenever they encounter unreasonable charges, they will actively question them, or at least expose them to let everyone avoid pitfalls.

Recently, some netizens broke the news,It is said that the standard price of West Lake rowing boats is 150 yuan per hour, and the minimum rental time is one hour, but the actual boating time is only about 30 minutes, and they are called “boating assassins”.

In this regard, some media conducted unannounced visits to several West Lake rowing boat stops and found that many West Lake boatmen had behaviors such as shrinking service hours and refusing to board.

Some boatmen admitted that the actual rowing time was 30 to 40 minutes, “just feel it”,But there are also boatmen who directly say “there is no one who sits for an hour”, “whoever is willing to row you for an hour, whichever one you go to”.

After the matter was exposed, it received a lot of attention and controversy, and the official also dealt with it immediately.

The Hangzhou West Lake Waters Management Office said it attached great importance to it and called hand rowing companies to investigate.Now make the following response:

For the three boatmen involved, their qualifications to work in the West Lake waters were cancelled. Immediately carry out special rectification of hand rowing in the West Lake, and severely crack down on illegal operations.

Strengthen the supervision of the West Lake hand rowing enterprises, and strengthen the education and training of employees’ professional ethics and civilized management. Further enhance the long-term management ability, improve the social supervision mechanism, ensure the openness and transparency of hand rowing operation information, and improve tourists’ right to know and satisfaction.

If tourists encounter problems during the boat ride, they can call the Hangzhou West Lake Waters Management Office in time for supervision.

