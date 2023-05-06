New ADKA Executive Committee

According to the presidential cycle, the new ADKA president became the previous first vice president Kim Green. The previous President Dr. Thomas Vorwerk took over the office of second vice president. The ADKA members elected Dr. Jochen SchnurrerSenior Pharmacist University Hospital Essen. Furthermore, Dr. Nils Pollak from the Pharmacy of the university hospital Wuerzburg as Treasurer and Edith BennackSenior Pharmacist Pharmacy at the St. Elisabeth Hospital in Cologne-Hohenlind, re-elected as secretary.