New Nacional fan? Jhon Duque’s gesture that bothered the blues

News

One of the players who has caused the most furor in National Athletic It has been Jhon Duque, who was part of the referents of millionaires before leaving for Mexico, and who ended up returning to Colombia to dress in green. Last Thursday he played a new match with purslane for Libertadores, while a very big event was happening in his family.

Not only was he able to play this match, he was also very active in the match, being one of the most prominent. Despite the fact that he had a situation that would have been a perfect excuse for anyone not to be there, the Nacional player preferred to stay with the team to find victory.

Fortunately for their interests, the team won and is close to reaching the quarterfinals in the Libertadores CupHowever, it remains in the air for many that the situation he experienced was not enough to keep an eye on the ball, but Duque decided to play with his club and achieve the great game against Racing.

It is about the birth of his baby, which occurred while he was playing the match against the Argentine club, so once the match was over he made the decision to go immediately to the hospital to see his wife and his little offspring, which he that was known in a video recorded by René Higuita.

See how René Higuita announced the news about Jhon Duque:

