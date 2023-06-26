New plant for Stiwa in the USA

On an average June day, the sun shines for ten hours in Charlotte. At the groundbreaking ceremony for Stiwa’s new US plant, she absolutely refuses to be seen. It’s pouring. Company boss Peter Sticht takes it sporty: “I prefer to start in the rain and end in the sunshine.”

The family company Stiwa, which specializes in automation and automotive supply, is investing 36 million euros in the USA in the coming months. The plant, which is expected to create 160 jobs in the first stage of expansion, is located in the Charlotte suburbs and is scheduled to open in September 2024. Plants for industrial automation are to be built in the “twin” to the main plant in Attnang-Puchheim, for example for existing customers such as Greiner Bio-One and the Vorarlberg fittings manufacturer Blum. Both companies are located not far from the new Stiwa location.

The Stiwa area is huge, not even a quarter of the area will be developed in the first step. At the groundbreaking ceremony, US site manager Andreas Prokesch and Stiwa boss Sticht talk about the next stages of expansion. Because the potential for Stiwa is great in the USA.

more on the subject

Business

The industrial heart of the USA beats in the south

The Biden government is providing billions in subsidies for the construction of new factories – how Upper Austria benefits from this has …

The industrial heart of the USA beats in the south

Unlike in China, where Stiwa operates a production facility and supplies existing customers from Europe, two new customers were won in the USA. Motorola is one of them. Production in the US group is still largely manual, for example the final assembly of radios for emergency vehicles. For precisely this application, Stiwa has set up an automation system that is about to be delivered. “Investments by local companies in foreign markets are important. They secure jobs and research in Upper Austria,” says Economics Minister Markus Achleitner, who came to the groundbreaking ceremony.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

author

Suzanne Dickstein

editor-in-chief

Suzanne Dickstein

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

