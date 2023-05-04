New primary brings new surgical techniques to the clinic

Thomas Schachner (48) is the new department head for cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at the Klagenfurt Clinic. He succeeds Primarius Wolfgang Wandschneider, who has retired.

After studying in Vienna, Schachner worked in hospitals in Salzburg, Upper Austria and Tyrol. Among other things, from March 2017 to February 2018 he was Deputy Head of the University Clinic for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Linz. He was also a visiting professor in the USA in the field of minimally invasive (only small incisions are required) surgery. “Above all, I will bring my expertise in this area to Klagenfurt,” explains the new principal, who most recently worked as senior consultant at the University Clinic in Innsbruck.

Gentle surgical techniques

In the first month of work at the hospital, Schachner performed minimally invasive heart valve surgeries. In addition, patients with mitral valve insufficiency are operated on with new techniques to preserve the valve. “In the future, if possible, heart valve operations and certain types of aortic aneurysms will be possible with a small skin incision,” says Schachner. The fact that he was able to implement these patient-friendly techniques so quickly in Klagenfurt is “thanks to my dedicated team. I’m taking over a department in which all the employees show a high level of commitment,” he says happily.

cutting-edge medicine

In addition, Schachner appreciates the good cooperation with other subjects and professional groups at the Klagenfurt Clinic. “Together, in an interprofessional team, we will continue to ensure modern, cutting-edge medicine for the Carinthian population in the future,” he promises. Therefore, the training of young doctors and close cooperation – both with regional hospitals and university clinics – are of central concern to him.