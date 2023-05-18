Obersteirer pulled out a knife, the opponent overpowered him

A dispute between a 29-year-old Styrian and a 24-year-old Syrian escalated on Thursday morning in Graz. According to the police, the two men got into an argument around 8 a.m. in a bar in the Gries district. In the course of this, the 29-year-old from the Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district suddenly pulled out a knife and threatened his opponent with it.

This, a Syrian living in Graz, initially fled from the bar – the Styrian followed him into the street. There the younger man managed to overpower his opponent. The Upper Styrian was arrested by the police, who had been alerted in the meantime, and transferred to the police detention center. Nobody was injured in the altercation.