Home » Obersteirer pulled out a knife, the opponent overpowered him
News

Obersteirer pulled out a knife, the opponent overpowered him

by admin
Obersteirer pulled out a knife, the opponent overpowered him

A dispute between a 29-year-old Styrian and a 24-year-old Syrian escalated on Thursday morning in Graz. According to the police, the two men got into an argument around 8 a.m. in a bar in the Gries district. In the course of this, the 29-year-old from the Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district suddenly pulled out a knife and threatened his opponent with it.

This, a Syrian living in Graz, initially fled from the bar – the Styrian followed him into the street. There the younger man managed to overpower his opponent. The Upper Styrian was arrested by the police, who had been alerted in the meantime, and transferred to the police detention center. Nobody was injured in the altercation.

See also  Gal del Canavese, six million euros arrive

You may also like

жŷ ذóĿ׷_֤

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

The social fabric – breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy