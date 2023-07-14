Oh God, multiply the trumpets of the cabanas! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

I did not find a suitable title worthy of this humble article of mine except for this supplication: “Oh God, multiply the trumpets of the Kabranat! » Which I sincerely hope will be an answered supplication, with the Almighty’s permission, so that the distant one knows before the near the amount of hidden hatred that the rulers of the Mouradia Palace in Algeria have in Algeria from the military’s cabanas, and the wide sports audience across the world discovers the extent of the opportunism of some sports commentators who lack a healthy sense of sports and high sportsmanship.

The above title is inspired by a previous supplication of the country’s monarch, the inspiring leader Mohammed VI, in a speech he delivered on the occasion of the opening of the autumn session of the new legislative year in October 2014, where he said: “Oh God, increase our envy”, considering that the abundance of envy means the abundance of achievements and good deeds, but the one who has nothing, does not He has something to envy.” And because Algeria no longer owns anything during the era of the corrupt military junta, it is keen to multiply the trumpets in light of the bankruptcy of the official media, which is no longer able to achieve the goals set for it in attacking Morocco in front of the number of diplomatic and sporting victories that it has accumulated thanks to the rational policy of the monarchy.

And when the cabanas saw that their great trumpet, Hafeez Darraji, had become rusty and became incapable of keeping up with the Moroccans in their analyzes and convincing his followers of his nonsense, they had to search for someone to support him and support his back. Qatar Sports. Until recently, he was considered one of the presenters of balanced and honest sports programs, in contrast to the men of Shangriha looking for crumbs from the tables of the cabanas, as the sparkle of gas and oil dollars quickly robbed him of his core and made him lose his balance, to run in the direction of a chorus of shoe lickers from the elderly soldiers.

How, I wonder, can “Lakhdar Breish” gain the sympathy of the old women and obtain their approval? Without much trouble, it became clear to him that there was no way to infiltrate the heart of the leader of the ruling gang except to follow in the footsteps of Trumpet Draghi in attacking everything that is Moroccan and praising Algeria and its clubs and sports teams, as he was silent for a long time and uttered blasphemous words when he was hosted by the “al-Sharur” channel, mouthpiece of the regime. The Algerian, in contrast to the widespread praise that the Moroccan national team received, not only from Arab and African countries, but also from all countries of the world for the unprecedented historical achievement of reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup, in addition to the civilized image it presented that went beyond the world of round football. The man, however, explodes a volcano of hatred and hatred against the Moroccan national team, accusing him of using what he described as “scenes” to reach the FIFA World Cup organized by the State of Qatar between November 20 and December 18, 2022, before adding that he is still unable to date. On absorbing the exclusion of his country, Algeria, by the Cameroonian national team, claiming that he could have gone far in the tournament better than the “neighbors” team, and what is meant here is none other than the “Atlas Lions” team.

And the great calamity is that this “Lakhdar” was not satisfied with that hallucination, but added, on the occasion of the Moroccan Olympic team’s victory in the U-23 African Cup of Nations, after defeating his Egyptian counterpart, the holder of the title of the last edition, with a share (2/1) on Saturday, July 8, 2023. At the “Prince Moulay Abdallah” sports complex in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, that “the easiest African youth championship is the one organized by the” Marouk “, and if our team had participated in it, it would have crowned it, but we are also the most prominent candidates to win the Olympics in France, but the game” behind the scenes “You prevented us from witnessing the brilliance of the youth of the martyrs’ team.” So what kind of fly is this that has stung the “horns of capers” during these years? We ask God for a speedy recovery for our brothers who are sick with the “Marouk” disease, which made them lose the pleasure of sleep.

These statements, some of which sparked angry reactions from social media activists, who lamented the shallow level demonstrated by the man, who was previously a broadcaster and presenter of sports programs on the Qatari “BN Sport” sports channels, who enjoyed much respect and praise from the sports fans. Moroccan. While some of his polemics raised a wave of ridicule, especially when he did not find the slightest embarrassment in likening the Mouloudia team of Algeria to the Spanish “Barca” team.

Without continuing to reveal the stupidity of some paid Algerian media professionals, it can be said that the Cabranat regime has succeeded in nothing more than it has succeeded in creating models of “media mouthpieces” capable, in their view, of promoting delusion in the field of football as well as in the political field, seeking to mix The papers in front of the Algerian citizens and their adaptation. It is as though we are trying from now on to prepare the Algerian people, who reject the military regime and seek legitimacy, to accept a second term for the appointed president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in the presidential elections to be held next year 2024.

