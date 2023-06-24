On Saturday partly sunny, partly cloudy, rain possible in the north

The weather: During the night in the east, falling rains. Partly cloudy weather from the west. Cooling down to 16 to 8 degrees. During the day partly sunny, partly cloudy. Rain possible only in the north. Daily highs 24 to 31 degrees, on the coast around 20 degrees.

24.06.2023

Sunset over the port of Hamburg. (picture alliance / dpa / Christian Charisius)

The further prospects:

On Sunday in the southwest half sunny all day with 28 to 34 degrees. Alternating sun and clouds in the north-east half and mostly dry at 19 to 25 degrees.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 24, 2023.

