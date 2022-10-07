One newly infected person in Chaoyang District, Beijing, is the announcement of the risk point of the truck driver of the logistics company

Beijing News According to Beijing Chaoyang news,From 0:00 to 15:00 on October 7, Chaoyang District added 1 new person infected with the new crown pneumonia virus, who is a truck driver of a logistics company.The residence in Beijing is the dormitory of the logistics company No. 002, Dongyao Art District, Dongyao Village, Jinzhan District. On October 5th, he returned to Beijing from Xinjiang to pull goods. On the evening of October 6th, the nucleic acid test was initially screened positive. On October 7th, the nucleic acid test was reviewed as Positive, has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment. The case did not strictly implement the reporting requirements after returning to Beijing from the risk area, and did not strictly abide by the epidemic prevention regulations such as not going to crowded places within 7 days after arriving in Beijing; the logistics company where the case was located did not strictly implement the “four-party responsibility” and perform supervision and management of employees , health education and other responsibilities, resulting in the risk of transmission in public places.

Chaoyang District has launched an emergency response as soon as possible, taking measures such as flow tracing, investigation and control, and nucleic acid testing to temporarily control Jinzhan Dongyao Village. Risk information involving other provinces and regions has been simultaneously circulated.

Involving major risk points

October 5th

11:30-14:00, Beijing Pengcheng Wanda Complex, Xinfadi Market, Fengtai District

15:00-9:50 on the 7th, No. 002, Dongyao Art District, Dongyao Village

17:00-17:10, nucleic acid sampling point at the West Gate of Dongyao Village

17:15-17:45, Yipinxiang Dumpling Restaurant, No. 226, Dongyao Village

October 6th

10:30-10:40, public toilet in the Hutong at the entrance of No. 002, Dongyao Art District, Dongyao Village

10:50-11:00, nucleic acid sampling point at the West Gate of Dongyao Village

11:00-11:05, Dongyao Village Public Health Breakfast Shop

11:05-11:10, Beijing Zhenhetang Pharmacy, Dongyao Village

11:10-11:30, Xianghe Meat Cake Shop, No. 124, Dongyao Village

18:05-18:25, Shanxi Special Knife-cut Noodle Restaurant, No. 114, Dongyao Village

Please take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live immediately and take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live if you meet the time and space of the above-mentioned activity track or receive a pop-up prompt from the health treasure.Or call the Chaoyang CDC hotline 87789709 to report.

Today is the last day of the National Day holiday. Those who enter and return to Beijing for travel and self-driving tours should earnestly fulfill their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, strictly implement various epidemic prevention policies, plan their itineraries in advance, and report to relevant departments such as communities and units.Entering and returning to Beijing with a negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours and a “Beijing Health Treasure” green code,Personal protection, nucleic acid testing, and health monitoring should be done on the way, and those who feel unwell, especially those with respiratory symptoms such as fever and cough, are not recommended to travel. After entering and returning to Beijing, carry out 2 inspections in 3 days, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after an interval of 24 hours. No gatherings, gatherings, or going to crowded places for 7 days. Good health monitoring, fever, dry cough and other symptoms, timely and proactively report to the community, and seek medical treatment according to regulations.

Special reminder, people who have an intersection with the officially announced case activity trajectory, people entering and returning to Beijing from risk areas, and receiving calls, text messages, health treasure pop-ups, health treasure yellow codes or red codes to alert risk personnel, please be sure to immediately take the initiative to inform the community, Reports from units, hotels, etc. Those who conceal or falsely report or fail to implement prevention and control measures as required, resulting in the risk of epidemic spread or other serious consequences, must bear corresponding legal responsibilities. Units and departments should earnestly fulfill their responsibilities for supervision and management, health education, etc.

There must be no laxity in epidemic prevention and control. Territories, departments, units and individuals must strictly implement the “quartet of responsibilities”.If you return to work and school on October 8, you must hold a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate.All units and departments must strictly implement epidemic prevention measures such as scanning code for temperature measurement and checking nucleic acid certificates.

Beijing Chaoyang District Center for Disease Control and Prevention

October 7, 2022

