[The Epoch Times, December 09, 2022]A 15-year-old girl from a middle school in Nanchong, Sichuan was found dead in a local hotel at the end of November. According to the latest news, the girl died after being suspected of being sexually assaulted. The girl’s family said that one of the suspects was a student.

“The Paper” reported on December 8 that a local person in Tumen Town, Yilong County, Nanchong City, Sichuan Province said that a 15-year-old third-year junior high school girl in the town, He Mou, died after being suspected of drinking with members of the public at the Oriental Pearl Hotel in Tumen Town.

He Mou’s family members said that the police have controlled three suspects, one of whom is a student. The tragedy happened over a weekend in late November. He’s body is currently stored in a funeral home in Yilong County, and there is no autopsy report yet.

The staff of Tumen Junior High School said that the dead girl was indeed a student of the school.

A middle school teacher in Yilong County said that earlier, school officials verbally informed the teachers about the incident, saying that a local middle school girl died after being suspected of being sexually assaulted due to social contacts. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The staff of the Oriental Pearl Hotel also said that the case happened for some time.

Many villagers in Guihuashu Village in the town said that the girl whose surname was He was a villager in Group 3 of Guihuashu Village. Her mother died of cancer and her father was working outside. She usually lives with her grandfather.

The staff of the Tumen Police Station of the Yilong County Public Security Bureau stated that the entire case was investigated and handled by the Criminal Police Brigade of the Yilong County Public Security Bureau. The relevant person in charge of the Propaganda Department of the Yilong County Party Committee said that the case is under investigation, and the cause of death of the girl involved and whether she was sexually assaulted are still under investigation.

This incident aroused the attention of netizens. Netizens left a message saying, “Severely punish the wicked.”

Another netizen said: “I have a daughter, and I am always afraid when I see news about women being violated.”

Another netizen did not believe that the government would deal with it fairly: “The villain can live well under the protection of the law, up to 3 years.” “If the three murderers are all underage and are the second generation of officials, how will they be sentenced?”

Editor in charge: Xiao Lusheng