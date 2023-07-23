Open International integrates artificial intelligence into its Smartflex solution – EntornoInteligente

Recently, Open International, a software provider specialized in public services and telecommunications, has announced the incorporation of artificial intelligence to Smartflex, its CIS 360 solution. This revolutionary technology was presented to the North American market in May, during CS Week, the most important event in the public services sector. And soon, it will be launched in Latin America during the Andesco congress, which will be held from June 14 to 16 in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.

Listening to customers, innovating and creating personalized solutions is a constant in the technological world. In line with this philosophy, Open has launched plans to integrate generative Artificial Intelligence tools such as ChatGPT into its next-generation Smartflex CIS, which will enable customer service representatives (CSRs) to efficiently handle customer inquiries, provide real-time assistance, and ensure consistent and accurate responses.

In relation to this innovation, Juan Corredor, CTO of Open International, commented: «The integration of ChatGPT in Smartflex is a clear testimony of Open’s commitment to lead with modern and innovative solutions in the industry. At the moment, ChatGPT is generating a lot of interest globally, and we strongly believe that its addition to Smartflex will allow us to drive the evolution of utilities and telecommunications companies. We are proud to be able to incorporate ChatGPT and demonstrate our ability to leverage cutting-edge technologies for the evolution of our clients.”

In conclusion, by incorporating ChatGPT into this modern Smartflex billing and customer service solution, Open seeks to improve customer service capabilities and reduce operating costs for its clients, utility and telecommunications companies.