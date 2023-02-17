Our county held the “Spring Breeze Action” live broadcast recruitment activities to help stabilize production



■ All media reporter Shen Yufei

According to reports from our newspaper, yesterday morning, Haiyan held the first “Spring Breeze Action” live webcast recruitment activity in 2023 to further do a good job in “employment stabilization” and “employment protection”.

“Transportation subsidies and holiday benefits will be distributed to all employees. This is the copywriting and planning post, and there are other posts…” During the live recruitment, Tan Lin, the recruitment director of Zhejiang Hequ Technology Co., Ltd., is working with the host to present The job seeker introduces the basic situation of the company, salary, etc. In the message area of ​​the live broadcast room, many job seekers left messages asking about the company’s address and related recruitment requirements, and there were frequent interactions.

As soon as the live broadcast ended, many job seekers took the initiative to contact Tan Lin, hoping to learn more about the company. “Our company participated in online live broadcast recruitment for the first time. I think this form is very good, so that some job seekers who are inconvenient to go out or who are nervous about face-to-face recruitment can directly see the company’s recruitment requirements online.” Tan Lin said.

This year is the third consecutive year that Haiyan has held the “Live Streaming” event. A total of 5 companies participated in the live broadcast and provided 108 jobs. Zhejiang Shanying Paper Co., Ltd. has participated in live recruitment for three consecutive years. Fan Juan, the company’s recruitment director, told reporters that she hopes that more such recruitment activities will be carried out. “Through the live broadcast, many new employees have been brought to our company, and all of them have already joined the job.” Fan Juan said.

On that day, the live broadcast room attracted a total of 32,800 viewers. “We will continue to carry out this work this year. Through more forms of live broadcast, such as live broadcast into the factory or on-site visits, etc., we will enrich the means of live broadcast, help companies alleviate labor problems, promote full employment, and build a precise recruitment platform for companies and job seekers. ” said Bu Yuefeng, deputy director of the Employment Management Center of the County Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security.