Ouro Agoro Ismaïl shines with a double with ASFAR

Togolese international striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl is already creating a sensation in his new club. He slams a double for his first match with ASFAR Rabat.

Opposed to KAC in a friendly this Saturday, ASFAR, reigning Moroccan champions won 5 goals to 1 with a brace from their Togolese striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl. ASFAR is preparing the preliminaries for the first round of the CAF Champions League, which begins on August 18, 2023 with a double confrontation against ASKO. For this first friendly match, the military club saw the extent of the talent of its new recruit Ouro Agoro Ismaïl who scored in the 20th and 45th.

We can say that the Togolese is on the same path from Ethiopia. And he thus issued a warning to the opposing defenders of ASFAR.

