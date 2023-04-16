Pakistan also won the second T20 match against New Zealand

Lahore: Shaheen also won the second match in the ongoing Pak-New Zealand T20 series at the Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the details, Pakistan team defeated New Zealand by 38 runs. In pursuit of 193 runs, the team could score only 154 runs for 7 wickets.

National team captain Babra Azam was declared man of the match for playing an unbeaten innings of 101 runs. The third match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Gaddafi Stadium tomorrow.