In total, the congresswoman presented 24 articles within the National Development Plan that, in her opinion, could harm Colombia and pose a risk to democracy.

“The president ends the division of powers, and through 13 extraordinary powers may restructure the entire executive branch: from creating entities to capitalizing companies,” Valencia assured in the first of his objections to the PND, referring to article 298 that grants the president extraordinary powers. The same that are consigned in section number 10 of the political constitution of Colombia.

Likewise, President Petro would seek to give life again to the ‘Zero Waste’ program, implemented during his tenure as mayor of Bogotá, but this time at the national level. The initiative would be in the hands of the Ministry of Housing which would have to work jointly with other organizations to advance in the elimination of burial for waste treatment to other practices. The same would happen with open-air dumps.