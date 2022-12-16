We publish the second of four works awarded by Tortuga Call for Policy Papers, a policy brief competition aimed at master’s and final year bachelor’s students, and young male and female researchers. The goal is to identify some policy proposals with a potential impact on the Italian scenario and gather ideas from the new generations. After the winners of the junior category, below is the article written by one of the three finalist groups of the senior category, made up of Alessandro Pompa Pacchi (PhD student at the Barcelona School of Economics and Universitat Pompeu Fabra) and Flavio Squartini (PhD student at the University of Ghent).

Have we already forgotten about the pandemic?

While the debate on the subject of school has rekindled, Italy seems to have already forgotten the dramatic impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the educational path of Italian students, despite the use of alternative educational tools made possible by the teaching systems at distance (DaD). Too often in the last two years, public opinion has turned a light on the school exclusively to evaluate its role in the spread of the infection, limiting the discussion to the issue of whether or not to keep schools closed, forgetting instead the issue of student learning .

With the DPCM of 4 March 2020, the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered the suspension of educational activities in all schools of all levels. This closure was then continued continuously until the end of the 2019/2020 school year.

Subsequently, with the start of the new school year and the arrival of the second wave of the pandemic, new restrictive measures were taken, once again including schools and universities. The result was that, as reported in a note from the Bank of Italy on the DaD, in the first half of the academic year 2020/2021 primary and lower secondary schools carried out almost all of the hours of lessons in the presence, while in the second degree secondary schools less than 50% of teaching was held in the presence.

The difficult compromise between health and education

If it is true that the closure of schools has had the main objective of containing infections, we cannot fail to note the significant impact on student learning, which has so far been too often ignored, or at least underestimated. In Italy there has not been enough talk of the existence of this implicit trade-off between health and education, neither in academia nor in public debate.

In this regard, we point out, on the one hand, the study by Amodio researchers and others which analyzes the contribution of schools to the contagion, on the other hand the Invalsi 2021 Report which provides statistical evidence of the learning loss suffered by our students. The latter highlights a significant deterioration in the performance of first and second grade secondary school students, recording a percentage of more than 40% of students who do not achieve “adequate results”according to the definition of National indications of the Miur (this figure stood between 5 and 9 percentage points less in 2018 and 2019).

Learning loss is measurable

In our policy report, presented at the Tortuga Call for Policy Papers 2022, we try to analyze in more detail what lies behind the summary of the data in the Invalsi Report, estimating the effects of school closures on the educational loss of Italian students using statistical tools. The results of our analysis show that, net of economic and social differences, the educational loss (measured by the average score of the Invalsi tests) was more severe for students of the more advanced levels of education.

In particular, it appears that secondary school students (first and second grade) have suffered a drop in their results compared to previous years which varies between 2% and 6% in Italian and mathematics. Furthermore, this loss of learning was more intense in the regions where face-to-face teaching saw a longer suspension during the 2020/2021 school year: for every 10 additional hours of teaching not carried out entirely face-to-face, an additional negative effect of 0.6%.

The dilemma to solve

Given the dramatic effects that the closure of schools has had on the learning of Italian students, documented in our report, it is appropriate to reevaluate the trade-off between health and education. First of all, it must be considered that the learning losses that have occurred over the last few years will have long-term consequences for an entire generation of young Italians and these, in turn, will have repercussions on the entire country system. Possible negative effects in terms of inequality and economic growth (as documented in a study by economists Hanushek and Woessmann).

From this point of view, it is therefore necessary to review the paradigm according to which schools represent the most easily expendable sector in the fight against the pandemic and to implement contagion prevention policies more similar to those of countries such as France, where, according to Unesco data, the closures (total or partial) of schools since the beginning of the pandemic have lasted 12 weeks respectively, against 38 in Italy.

To make more informed decisions in this direction, it is necessary, on the one hand, to analyze in more detail the role that schools have played in the spread/containment of the contagion, and on the other, to produce further estimates of the educational loss accrued during the pandemic. It is therefore essential to have data on infections/deaths from Covid-19 as well as on Invalsi results at a disaggregated and granular level. It is also essential that these data can be easily cross-referenced with other available databases.

Monitor the educational gap to recover what was lost

To best address the challenge posed by learning loss there are, in our view, two parallel lines of action to follow.

First, it will be necessary to continuously monitor the educational loss of our students. To achieve this objective, it would seem appropriate to extend the Invalsi tests for each school year so as to be able to analyze in a capillary way the state of health of the school system and monitor the educational objectives achieved by each cohort from year to year.

Here it is therefore appropriate to underline how valuable the information provided by the Invalsi tests are for evaluating and proposing school policies, above all since the hypothesis of abolishing them often re-emerges. As denounced by Roberto Ricci, president of Invalsi, such a decision would deprive us of a standardized data source available for all European countries, necessary for diagnosing problems related to school learning and developing the most suitable solutions.

Learning, education policies targeted to reduce harm

In parallel with this monitoring activity, it is essential to reduce learning losses (and, in general, improve the skills levels of our students, already among the worst in Europe before the pandemic) through the implementation of targeted school policies, based on comparable data, such as those provided by the Invalsi tests.

Among these, the OECD suggests increasing the time dedicated to teaching during the year, focusing study more in the classroom than at home, so as to reduce learning inequalities related to the socio-family context (documented in various studies such as those of economists Agostinelli and others or that of the researcher Rønning) and to focus on teaching the fundamentals of the subjects, redesigning the curricula, which are often too broad or ambitious, so as to focus teaching on key notions and on the development of transversal skills.