Listen to the audio version of the article

A contribution of 75 thousand euros to support start-ups attentive to the social impact of their business. This is the prize offered by the second edition of “Forti Insieme”, the Pantene project in support of businesses created in collaboration with the brand ambassador Chiara Ferragni and with Moschino, the luxury maison that has signed PanteneXMoschino, an exclusive collection of 5 hair products in limited edition. After the success of the first round of the award, won by the online psychology startup Unobravo, this year “Forti Insieme” wants to offer a financial contribution to entrepreneurial projects that have a positive impact on society.

“I am happy to extend this long collaboration with Pantene to a much loved fashion brand like Moschino, which transmits positive messages to every generation, thanks to a free and creative philosophy of life” said Chiara Ferragni presenting the project in Milan together with Valeria Consorte , Vice President Beauty P&G Italy, and to the creative director of Moschino, Jeremy Scott. “We want to instill trust in anyone who wishes to implement a business idea with a strong social impact,” added the entrepreneur.

The project

Pantene’s new “Forti Insieme” award was officially launched on October 1st. In partnership with LVenture Group 10 finalist startups will be selected and from among these will be chosen from one to three projects that will receive a total contribution of 75 thousand euros. The winners will be selected by April 2023 by a jury composed of Valeria Consorte and Chiara Ferragni together with Brooke Pace, Moschino Global Head of Communication, and Luigi Capello, CEO of LVenture Group.

“The collaboration between Pantene and Moschino is a winning union of two major brands which, while operating in different sectors, share similar values ​​such as empowerment and social responsibility”, explains Valeria Consorte, Vp of p & G Italia. «The strength and importance of believing in yourself – she adds. are at the center of the new “PanteneXMoschino” capsule collection because hair, like clothes, has the wonderful power to make us feel safer and stronger ».

Collection PanteneXMoschino

The Pantene X Moschino limited edition collection will be available in stores throughout Italy starting from October 2022 and will be composed of five of the references of the Gold Treatments line, in an unprecedented package with the iconic heart of Moschino drawn by hand. for the occasion. And also to “show that together we are stronger”, underlined the creative director of the maison, Jeremy Scott, who says he is “convinced of the social value of fashion, which I consider a reflection and sometimes a reaction of our times and the surrounding world” .