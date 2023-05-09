Home » Pepe’s Sudden Drop Sends Whale $500,000 Red By CoinTelegraph
News

Pepe’s Sudden Drop Sends Whale $500,000 Red By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Pepe’s Sudden Drop Sends Whale $500,000 Red By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters Pepe’s sudden decline sends a whale $500,000 into the red

Within days of hitting an all-time high on May 6, the price of new memecoin Pepe (PEPE) plunged more than 42%, leaving one investor with hundreds of thousands of dollars in unrealized losses.

According to blockchain analytics service Lookonchain, a “whale” bought 962.3 billion Pepe tokens on May 5 using 70 Wrapped (WBTC) and 470 Ether (ETH) at an average price of $0.000003122.

Since then, however, PEPE has plunged 42% from its all-time high, according to CoinGecko. The cryptocurrency investor’s PEPE holdings are estimated are now worth just $2.4 millionresulting in an unrealized loss of over $600,000.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Rubens painting seized in Genoa, Sgarbi intervenes: "The attribution is only an opinion, the provision is the result of an error"

You may also like

#DOCudi2023 – Latest scheduled appointments

New revelations regarding the death of Hathi Noor...

Minagricultura warns of risks due to El Niño...

The Zhuang Wenhao incident fermented and China and...

Appointments Exchange and Draw Officer

Twitter will delete all inactive accounts

Ursula von der Leyen’s arrival in Ukraine for...

Further developments in regional cooperation

Carmen del Darién: two processes of restitution of...

mayor of cagliari dead – Tiscali News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy