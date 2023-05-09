Pepe’s Sudden Drop Sends Whale $500,000 Red By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Pepe’s sudden decline sends a whale $500,000 into the red



Within days of hitting an all-time high on May 6, the price of new memecoin Pepe (PEPE) plunged more than 42%, leaving one investor with hundreds of thousands of dollars in unrealized losses.

According to blockchain analytics service Lookonchain, a “whale” bought 962.3 billion Pepe tokens on May 5 using 70 Wrapped (WBTC) and 470 Ether (ETH) at an average price of $0.000003122.

Since then, however, PEPE has plunged 42% from its all-time high, according to CoinGecko. The cryptocurrency investor’s PEPE holdings are estimated are now worth just $2.4 millionresulting in an unrealized loss of over $600,000.

