Personal trainer killed in front of house, killer and driver convicted [notiziediprato.it]

27.04.2023 h 15:24 comments

Personal trainer killed in front of house, killer and driver convicted

The brutal murder took place in Comeana in November 2021. In short, the judge inflicted 20 years on the multiple offender who shot by hitting the victim’s femoral artery and 10 years and eight months on the accomplice

More than thirty years in prison for the murder of Gianni Avvisato, the 38-year-old personal trainer shot dead at the door of his house, in via Boccaccio in Comeana, on November 24, 2021. So the investigating judge decided preliminaries of the court of Prato, Leonardo Chesi at the end of the trial with abbreviated rite: 20 years for Stefano Marrucci (in the picture), the 56-year-old multiple offender accused of shooting, and 10 years and 8 months to Andrea Costa, the 36-year-old laborer accused of being a driver, both accused of voluntary homicide and illegal carrying of a weapon. For Marrucci the sentence followed the request of the public prosecutor, while for Costa, defended by the lawyers Mattia Alfano and Massimo Nistri, things went differently: despite having acknowledged the extenuating circumstances and pronounced the acquittal for the illegal carrying of a weapon, the judge went beyond the 10 years requested by the prosecution.

The personal trainer, according to what was reconstructed by the investigation, was killed for trivial reasons, probably for some unwelcome words written on social media. Marrucci, who was under house arrest, went to the 38-year-old’s home with Costa. The two left Florence in the car of the unskilled worker and arrived in via Boccaccio, they rang at the door of Avvisato. A brief discussion and then the gunshot exploded from close range. The shot hit the femoral artery.

For the carabinieri it was a lightning investigation: the surveillance cameras installed in the area and the testimonies of the neighbors immediately brought out a clear picture.

The first to end up in handcuffs was Costa and his statements were decisive. Marrucci, who had already committed a murder in 1987, was arrested about ten days later in a guest house in Florence where he was hiding and where the murder weapon was found. Other charges are also against him: evasion from house arrest, possession of ammunition and receiving stolen goods from the gun used to kill, a 9-gauge Beretta supplied to the Livorno police headquarters and the theft of which was reported in 2014.