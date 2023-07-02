Pervaiz Khattak’s allegations are completely false, absurd, PTI

Monday, July 3, 2023, 12:37 AM Last Updated Monday, July 3, 2023, 12:39 AM

Lahore (Ummat News) Spokesman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while reacting to the recent statement of Pervez Khattak has said that Pervez Khattak’s statement against the chairman PTI and the party is completely absurd, baseless and based on lies. They are trying to mislead the nation with these allegations after stepping down from office, Pervez Khattak is holding the chairman responsible for the events of May 9 which is completely false, absurd and baseless, Pervez Khattak as the provincial president. Along with fully participating in all the decisions of the party, he was also in touch with the establishment. After the press conference, Pervez Khattak found the decisions wrong. And why not resign from party membership?

He said in one of his statements that what is the reason why he waited for May 9 to express his views, the nation is a witness that the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf has always talked about peaceful protests in his 27 years of politics. Despite the murder attack, no violent actions were taken in the country, Pervez Khattak was issued a show cause notice to incite the party leaders to leave the party, Pervez Khattak should decide whether to stay in the party instead of making false allegations. , perhaps Pervez Khattak is paving the way for a central position for himself in the new King’s Party by making such accusations.

See also

The parrot gave him a false prediction that Bilawal would not become the prime minister