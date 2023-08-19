Home » Petro left businessmen unsavory and did not go to Andi
Petro left businessmen unsavory and did not go to Andi

The Cartagena Convention Center remained waiting for one of the most anticipated scenes for the day: the arrival of the president Gustavo Petro to the Andi Congress.

The congress chaired by Bruce Mac Master, representative of the business union, was there and had his moment to speak.

“We would have liked to have the presence of the president, there are issues that we must work on and talk about, especially because of our responsibility to the country… I was thinking a lot about what the speech should be, I would have liked to speak to him, but I hope that the message it reaches him by any means,” he said.

