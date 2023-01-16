It will have a full agenda that includes interventions in different sessions.

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, will participate starting next Tuesday in the meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he will present Colombia’s proposals to face the climate crisis, promote the energy transition and achieve total peace.

During his four-day stay at the alpine station, Petro will have a busy schedule that includes interventions in different sessions.

In addition, he will have bilateral meetings with heads of state and government, and with the presidents of multinationals with investments in Colombia such as Nestlé, Enel, Coca Cola, Microsoft and Yara, the Presidency reported in a statement on Friday.

The information detailed that the head of state will arrive in Zurich on Tuesday the 17th and will travel to Davos, where the World Economic Forum (WEF) will meet.

That day you will attend the session “Food Action Alliance: Investing in Greater Resilience”. The Food Action Alliance Strategy 2023-2025 will be launched at this event.

Petro will make a speech alongside the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Subsequently, he will have a meeting with the president of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, and closes the day with an appointment attended by the president of the Salesforce company, Marc Benioff, and the former vice president of the United States Al Gore, among others.

Agenda marked by meetings

On the second day of Petro’s agenda, Wednesday the 18th, he will meet with the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn.

In the afternoon he will be a speaker in the session “Leading the charge through the new normal of the earth” with Gore, Marc Benioff, Andrew Forrest, president and founder of Fortescue Metals Group; Roshni Nadar Malhotra, President of HCL Tech, and Fawn Sharp, President of the National Congress of American Indians.

In this meeting, topics such as climate action, oceans and biodiversity will be discussed. Later on, Petro will participate in the session “Leadership for Latin America”, together with the presidents of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chávez, and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

Next, meetings are scheduled with Nestlé’s Vice President for Latin America, Laurent Freixe, and Adel Bin Ahmed Al Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

He will also attend the dialogue “Sustainable Solutions for Latin America”, in which the presidents of Costa Rica and Ecuador also participate, and the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), José Manuel Salazar.

On Thursday, the Colombian head of state will meet with senior executives from Enel, Coca-Cola, and Microsoft, with whom he will discuss the investment plans of these companies in the country.

Likewise, he will meet separately with the general director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva; with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, among others.

Petro closes his agenda on Friday with a meeting with the president of Yara International, Svein Tore Holsether. There, a possible investment of close to 100 million dollars will be evaluated to increase the production of fertilizers in Colombia.

