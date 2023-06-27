Photos and videos Pilgrims flock to Arafat to perform the greatest pillar of Hajj – Al-Ghad TV

Muslim pilgrims on Mount Arafa – Reuters

The pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, with the sunrise of the morning of Tuesday, the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah for the year 1444 AH, began heading to the level of Mount Arafat, praying and praying to God for pardon and forgiveness.

And the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated that the various security sectors accompanied the convoys of the guests of Rahman to Arafat’s shrine; To organize them according to the plans for escalation and grouping of pilgrims, in addition to guiding them and ensuring the necessary safety for them, and that the traffic was smooth during the escalation of pilgrims.

She added that the government sectors operating in the service of pilgrims in various parts of Al-Mash’ar provided medical, emergency and catering services and what the pilgrims need. To be able to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, praising the Most High, the Almighty, for what He has guided them to.

Today, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God perform the noon and afternoon prayers together and shorten them with one call to prayer and two iqamas in the Namera Mosque, so that the crowds of pilgrims begin with the sunset of this day their dispersal to Muzdalifah, where they pray sunset and dinner, and they sleep until dawn on the tenth of Dhu al-Hijjah.

