This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To find out about the routes that are free of spikes and plaques, click here.

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption grounds that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

