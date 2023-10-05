Pinghu Firefighting Sends 10,000 Text Messages to Promote Fire Safety during the “Double Festival”

Pinghu Firefighting has taken another step to improve fire safety awareness during the “Double Festival” by sending over 10,000 text messages to residents in the jurisdiction. The Pinghu City Fire Rescue Brigade utilized the mobile communication SMS media platform on October 1st to promote fire prevention during the holiday season.

The warm reminder text messages contained practical fire safety knowledge and urged residents to turn off the main power switch, gas valve, and natural gas valve when traveling or gathering during the National Day holiday. The messages also encouraged residents to remove any flammable and combustible debris in their homes and to avoid blocking fire escapes and safety exits. Additionally, the messages emphasized the importance of not connecting wires indiscriminately and provided tips on fire accident prevention.

The purpose of these mass text messages was to raise fire safety awareness among the residents and improve their ability to prevent and respond to fire accidents. By providing a platform for the general public to understand, learn, and support firefighting efforts, Pinghu Firefighting hopes to strengthen the entire community’s commitment to fire safety.

The initiative has proven to be successful in enhancing the public’s fire safety awareness and ability to resist fire accidents. It has also laid a solid foundation for maintaining the stability of the fire situation in the jurisdiction. Moving forward, the Pinghu City Fire Rescue Brigade plans to continue using mobile SMS platforms and other fast publicity methods to regularly distribute various fire safety reminders to the masses.

By taking such proactive measures, Pinghu Firefighting aims to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents during the “Double Festival” and beyond.