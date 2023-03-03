Home News policemen were released
The announcement was made by President Gustavo Petro: “thanks to the efforts of the Minister of Defense and the Interior, all members of the police have been released.

The 78 uniformed men and the personnel of the oil company who were in custody of the protesters, were released after the presence of the National Government, which set up a Unified Command Post in the area to reach a solution, after the violent day presented yesterday.

“The release of all police personnel and oil company officials who were held by peasants in San Vicente del Caguan has been achieved. It is a gesture that should lead to a reconsideration of many issues around the treatment of the social conflict in Colombia”.

Finally, the president indicated that he will go to the area where the protest originated to meet with the peasants. He also sent greetings to the families of the uniformed men and left the individualization and responsibility of those responsible for the two deaths yesterday in the hands of the prosecution.

In Neiva, relatives and close friends of the uniformed men had gathered to demand the release and respect for the lives of their loved ones.

