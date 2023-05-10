Political Thermometer: Prosecutors express their support for Barbosa

Prosecutors express support for Barbosa

The support was expressed by 13 Ibero-American prosecutors to his Colombian counterpart Francisco Barbosa, while they rejected President Petro stating that he is their boss, due to the fact that he is the Head of State. “We reject the recent statements coming from the executive branch of Colombia that ignore the autonomy and independence of the Colombian Attorney General’s Office and the judicial branch, while at the same time violating the separation of powers, hindering the proper exercise of their powers. functions, the defense of democracy and the rule of law,” the prosecutors said in a statement.

The President is denounced in the Chamber

In order to determine if President Petro committed the crimes of prevarication and abuse of authority, by interfering in judicial investigations that are underway, a lawyer filed a complaint yesterday with the Chamber’s Investigation and Accusation Commission. Carlos Flórez Sarmiento said that “the President has publicly made reckless accusations against the prosecutor in the case, and even more serious has affirmed that because he is head of state, He is also head of the Attorney General of the Nation, thereby breaking the principle of division of powers and altering the autonomy and independence of justice in our country.”

Satena continues to strengthen

In order to advance in its strengthening and expansion, the state airline Satena will receive 20 million dollars this year, out of 80 million dollars that the national government has contemplated. This injection will make it possible to modernize the aircraft fleet and reach more regions of the national geography. The director of Satena, General Óscar Zuluaga, shared with Blu Radio that “at this moment we hope that they define for us what the dynamics will be like. The National Development Plan has already been approved and we are awaiting the budget addition to verify. At the moment we are clear that for this year the first 20 million dollars are already available and we have to continue working to achieve the outstanding balance”. He added that there is the idea of ​​the Government to inject Satena with 80 million dollars. “This will allow us to purchase six 19-seat aircraft and two ATR aircraft, in order to increase the installed capacity that the airline currently has and be able to reach more destinations and cover the remaining percentage of the national geography.”