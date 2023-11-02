Home » Pope Francis announces participation in Dubai
Pope Francis announces participation in Dubai

Pope Francis will be the first head of the Catholic Church to take part in a UN climate conference. (picture alliance / dpa / MAXPPP / Riccardo De Luca)

Francis told the Italian television station Rai that he would travel to the summit for three days at the beginning of December. It would be the first time that a head of the Catholic Church would attend the World Climate Conference. Pope Francis regularly calls for more intensive efforts to protect the environment and combat climate change, most recently in an apostolic letter about a month ago. In it, among other things, he called for a binding energy transition.

This year’s UN climate conference will take place from November 30th to December 12th. The format has been around since 1995.

This message was sent on November 2nd, 2023 on the Deutschlandfunk program.

