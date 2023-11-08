Portugal: New elections are looming after Prime Minister resigns

However, a decision is only expected after the State Council meeting today, Thursday. The president could dissolve parliament and call for a new parliamentary election, which would probably take place in early 2024. But it is also possible that Rebelo de Sousa will commission the Socialist Party (PS) of the resigned Costa to form a new government. The PS has had an absolute majority in parliament, the “Assembleia da Republica”, since the elections in January 2022.

Under suspicion of corruption

Costa unexpectedly resigned on Tuesday due to judicial corruption investigations against him and other members of the government. The 62-year-old denied any guilt, but said that the head of government’s position was incompatible with suspicion of having committed a crime.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

Share this: Facebook

X

