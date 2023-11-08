Home » Portugal: New elections are looming after Prime Minister resigns
News

Portugal: New elections are looming after Prime Minister resigns

Portugal: New elections are looming after Prime Minister resigns

However, a decision is only expected after the State Council meeting today, Thursday. The president could dissolve parliament and call for a new parliamentary election, which would probably take place in early 2024. But it is also possible that Rebelo de Sousa will commission the Socialist Party (PS) of the resigned Costa to form a new government. The PS has had an absolute majority in parliament, the “Assembleia da Republica”, since the elections in January 2022.

Under suspicion of corruption

Costa unexpectedly resigned on Tuesday due to judicial corruption investigations against him and other members of the government. The 62-year-old denied any guilt, but said that the head of government’s position was incompatible with suspicion of having committed a crime.

