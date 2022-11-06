Press Conference | According to the epidemic situation, the central urban area will continue to carry out regional nucleic acid testing every other day

▲On November 5, 2022, at the Chongqing Press Center, at the press conference (No. 134) on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Chongqing, Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health Commission, introduced the relevant situation.Photo by trainee reporter Liu Yini/Visual Chongqing

On November 5, the Municipal Government Information Office held the 134th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that in the future, according to the epidemic situation and the needs of prevention and control work, it will continue in the central city. Carry out regional nucleic acid testing at intervals of one day.

Li Pan said that nucleic acid testing is an effective method to quickly find hidden infections. A round of regional nucleic acid testing has been carried out in all districts in the central city on November 3, and a total of 19 infected people have been detected, which has quickly identified potential risks, effectively reduced the risk of transmission, and effectively slowed down the spread of the current round of the epidemic. With the active cooperation of the general public, the second round of regional nucleic acid testing in the central urban area is being carried out smoothly and orderly.

Next, according to the epidemic situation and the needs of prevention and control work, regional nucleic acid testing will continue to be carried out in the central urban area every one day. We will do our best to identify and conceal the infected, do our best to cut off the chain of transmission of the epidemic, do our best to prevent the spread of the epidemic, ensure that the epidemic is controlled in the shortest time and at the lowest cost, and protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent possible.