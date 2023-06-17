Preventive closure of the Mondoñedo landfill due to surrounding fire

He fire that occurs in Cerro Gordo, in the municipality of MosqueraCundinamarca, has affected the area for three days, in fact more than 850 hectares have been reported destroyed by the flames, as recently confirmed by the Cundinamarca Fire Department report.

Also read: Tino Asprilla defends himself after complaints about horseback riding in Tuluá

So far, more than 100 men from the Bogotá Fire Department and from surrounding municipalities have joined the efforts to try to control the fire, which is why according to estimates in the last hours there was talk of an 80% control of the fire.

However, on the afternoon of this Saturday, June 17, the situation in the area is complicated, which is why the proximity of the flames to the Mondoñedo landfill is alerted, since the fire could not be fully controlled.

Faced with the emergency that arises, the authorities announce the closure of the Mondoñedo sanitary landfill due to a strong fire. Emsercota, a public service company from Cota, asks the inhabitants of the municipality not to take out garbage, from this date until the emergency is over.

“Urgently, all users of the cleaning service are informed that the Mondoñedo Landfill was CLOSED, due to the fire generated in its surroundings; therefore, we request NOT to remove ordinary waste (garbage) from your homes, as of the date (June 16, 2023) and until the emergency is over. We appreciate the attention to the URGENT situation,” reported a statement from the Emsercota company.

Besides: “René” and “Carepollo” are sentenced for violent incursion in Peque, Antioquia

The alerts are given since the sanitary landfill contains a series of methane gas reserves due to the accumulation of garbage, therefore, the authorities together with the Air Force have been working, deploying water at various points on the hill in order to treat the emergency.