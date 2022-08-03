Listen to the audio version of the article

From 8 August, the insights of the Sole 24 Ore del Mondays will start dedicated to professionals and training. Today accountants, lawyers, engineers and other professionals are no longer required only a solid specific technical preparation, but more and more an openness to innovation, an ability to manage soft skills such as mediation and team building skills. At the same time, after the storm of the pandemic, customers are now used to an increasingly less physical and more virtual relationship, for which adequate technological preparation is also essential. Just as attention to ESG factors (environmental, social, governance) is becoming part of daily business.

Il Sole 24 Ore in the pages of Monday, dedicated to professionals, focuses on four insights that can offer an overview of the new skills required by the market and how to train, with an eye also to the youngest and to university and master courses ( not just for graduates) more innovative.

The betting structure

Monday 8 August: Professionals at soft skill school: more and more to grow professionally, the studies ask the professional to train in soft skills such as mediation skills, negotiation (for example for lawyers who go from litigation in court to mediation between the parties). We also look at team building and the ability to communicate with both employees and customers. What courses or training experiences are available for professionals who want to enhance soft skills. The experiences already started by the major studios

Monday 15th August. Professionals at the school of sustainability. Driven by the PNRR and investments in the green transition, the professional must invest in his own training in ESG (environmental, social governance). Both to support companies in these steps, and to transform the studio into a driver of transformation itself. A theme felt in particular by accountants for whom, for example, ESG reporting and audits are a promising market. Which of the most accredited universities / masters offer specialization courses in this direction

Monday 22 August Professionals at digital school. Also in this case, thanks to the PNRR and investments in the digital transition, professionals must invest in their training in new technologies. A theme felt in particular by lawyers who are already confronted with legal issues on new technologies such as artificial intelligence, or on increasingly digital markets in which the protection of data or products is changing, for example. Universities and masters that offer specialization courses in new technologies.