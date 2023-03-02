In response to repeated complaints about the environmental conditions that occur in the marine and coastal area of ​​the Santa Marta Bay, the Attorney General’s Office asked Carlos Francisco Diaz Granados, director of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Magdalena –Corpamag– that the monitoring of Environmental Quality of Marine and Coastal Waters (Redcam), with the intervention of the Institute of Marine and Coastal Research (Invemar)

The requirement of the control entity for the environmental affectation, It was extended to the manager of the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta -Essmar Esp-, who should report to the Public Ministry the contingency that occurs at the Wastewater Pumping Station – EBAR Norte, and indicate if the bypass has been opened through which direct wastewater discharges are carried out without prior treatmentas can be seen in the videos recorded in citizen complaints.

Lastly, the Attorney General’s Office asked Essmar to “refer to technical and operational information on the pumping station, submitting a report specifying the total installed capacity and the number of main and alternate pumps available at EBAR Norte.”