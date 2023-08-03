Provincial and municipal elections: Denis Kadima encourages the participation of young people and women – Capsud.net

Wednesday, August 2 was marked by an exchange that brought together the CENI with young people and women. This event took place on the eve of the convocation of the electorate for the ballots of provincial deputies and municipal councillors.

In his speech, Denis Kadima called on his hosts to seize these elections which are like a boon for them to assert themselves. But also, to learn democratic life.

« These elections are an opportunity for young people and women who are often marginalized to apply and engage in a first apprenticeship in democratic life. This significant participation can ultimately improve the quality of democratic governance. Your inclusion in real political life is important because participation is a fundamental democratic right. These elections will create a space in which you can develop your social skills and your political know-how. So you will gradually know how to exchange, share, argue, defend, convince with respect for others. What is the basis of all democratic life?“, he indicated.

Denis Kadima caught the attention of young people and women, calling on them to become key players. And not to allow oneself to be manipulated for the purpose of violence or unhealthy distractions.

« You will be campaigning for your elders but also for yourself as candidates. You should realize that young boys are often used for violence and young girls for dancing and singing. Today, you will have to be players, key players who are truly part of the game and not restless supporters on the stands. The CENI recalls that it is resolutely committed to organizing credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections“, he pointed out.

The legal framework and the procedure that guides the receipt and processing of applications

In the process, the Legal Director, Eddy Kisile, as well as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dave Banza, presented on the legal framework for the filing of candidacies for provincial and municipal elections. But also, the conditions for applying, the constitution of the files (elements and documents). Cases of eligible and ineligible persons in addition to law enforcement action.

The Director of Operations, Joseph Senda, devoted his intervention to the procedure which guides the reception and processing of applications.

Note that it is through the interactive part that this interview was closed. The latter was marked by a game of questions and answers.

Emongo Gerome

