Provincial CPPCC Holds Three-Year Action Promotion Meeting to Strengthen and Improve City and County CPPCC Work in New Era

Provincial CPPCC Holds Three-Year Action Promotion Meeting to Strengthen and Improve City and County CPPCC Work

August 8, 2023 – The provincial CPPCC recently held a three-year action promotion meeting to strengthen and improve the work of city and county CPPCC in the new era. The meeting aimed to help Liaoning comprehensively revitalize and make new breakthroughs. Zhou Bo, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, delivered a speech at the event.

Zhou Bo acknowledged the efforts made by the CPPCC in cities and counties throughout the province. He stated that these organizations have effectively implemented the opinions of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee on improving CPPCC work in the new era and the implementation opinions of the provincial party committee. The CPPCC systems in cities and counties have improved, consultation and deliberation results have been remarkable, and the connection between committee members and the people has been strengthened.

Zhou Bo emphasized the importance of learning, understanding, and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He called for a focus on the “six must adhere to” principles and urged CPPCC members to address new challenges in their work. The chairman highlighted the importance of putting the people first, addressing livelihood issues, and focusing on the key tasks and difficulties faced by the party committee and government in the region. He also urged members to enhance their sense of duty and better serve the country and its people.

Zhou Bo further emphasized the need for self-confidence and self-reliance among CPPCC members and encouraged continuous deepening of theoretical study. He urged members to become active participants in the CPPCC system, contributing to its development and promoting its role in political consultation. The chairman also stressed the importance of integrity and innovation, the problem-solving orientation, and strengthening the institutionalization and standardization of CPPCC functions.

Jiang Jun, vice chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, presided over the meeting, while Wang Mingyu, Zhao Yanqing, Yu Gongbin, and Wen Xueqiong, vice chairmen of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, were in attendance. The meeting took place via video conference, with representatives from CPPCC in various cities and counties exchanging ideas and giving speeches.

The three-year action promotion meeting concluded with the commitment of CPPCC members to actively contribute to the comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs in Liaoning. They pledged to be pioneers in this endeavor and to make greater contributions to the development of the province.

