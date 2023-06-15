Quibdó: captured with a mini Uzi submachine gun in the Alfonso López neighborhood

Two criminals known as “Kelvy” and “Cristian” were captured after a chase in the lower part of the Alfonso López neighborhood. They had in their possession a mini Uzi submachine gun, 9mm caliber, with 01 metal magazine and 22 cartridges without safe conduct.

They were left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms and ammunition.

The mini Uzi submachine gun is a small, lightweight firearm with lethal features. It has an effective range of 200 meters and a rate of fire of 950 rounds per minute.