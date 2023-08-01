“Rai has always been my home, a great love”

Rimini, 1 Aug. (beraking latest news) – “Rai has always been my home, it’s a great true love”. The declaration of love for public service comes from Massimo Giletti, who was the protagonist last night of the second evening of ‘La Terrazza della Dolce Vita 2023…

Rimini, 1 Aug. (beraking latest news) – “Rai has always been my home, it is a great true love”. The declaration of love for the public service comes from Massimo Giletti, who was the protagonist last night of the second evening of ‘La Terrazza della Dolce Vita 2023’, the cycle of en plein air meetings hosted by Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi in the splendid setting of the Grand Hotel in Rimini.

The theme of this edition ‘It is love will save the world‘, Giletti said that “love and beauty have already saved the world”. There has been a lot of talk in recent months about the early closure of ‘It’s not the arena’. Massimo Giletti reveals what his greatest sorrow is linked to this story: “I suffered a lot for the guys in my work group. I will lose them all. I have very broad shoulders but 35 people stayed at home. There is a lot of talk about defending jobs, but has anyone taken care of those kids? No!”

After the ‘break’ with La7, many have speculated about his return to Rai. And despite not having said anything about his future, Giletti seems to have launched a message on the evening in Rimini: “Rai has always been my home, it’s a great true love!” Who knows if it’s not the first step towards a return.