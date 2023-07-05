Raktajino is the new proposal of Jazz in Asunción

Raktai woman is the jazz project of the Scottish guitarist Euan Richardtogether with the Paraguayan musicians Chinese Corvalan (low), Victor Alvarez (keyboards) and Jose Burguez (drums), who present their new album that is now available on platforms. They frequently perform at Jazz Cube and within the Asunceno night circuit, with compositions that combine neo-soul, funk, jazz, fusion and instrumental.

Some of these compositions originated in the jazz bars of Tokyo, where Euan worked as a musician for a few years, and others are new creations by the group. They range from relaxed rhythms to experimental ideas, or the explosion caused by the influence of funk-rock. However, the album was recorded in one take, in a six-hour morning recording session, giving these different ideas a cohesive perspective.

The group believes in the principle of live music, and although minimal editing was done on the recording (to move sections or solos), it is primarily a live album. So some things turned out much better than normal. “We are grateful for the opportunity to play together and hope that those who listen to this record will feel this live conversation between the four musicians,” Richard said.

