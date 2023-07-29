Recovery of the Water Tower in Gardone Val Trompia, a sign of transformation of the territory from a cultural tourism point of view

Delivery by 15 November 2023

The Municipality of Gardone Val Trompia, in the province of Brescia, organizes a competition of ideas to identify the best one redevelopment proposal of the Water Tower located inside the Parco della Mella, the green heart of the city.

The intervention is part of the wider redevelopment project of the park both in terms of cultural tourism and the promotion of socialization, so as to improve and strengthen its usability. The contest thus aims at promote research on the revitalization of the Tower, combining cultural, social, entertainment and possibly commercial aspects.

The Tower is an asset owned by the Municipality and represents a historic and iconic monument of the area, as representative of the productive and industrial reality, as well as the last element of the park to be redeveloped. It is a hanging tank built in 1960 by the “Redaelli Spa” company to meet its needs for the use and supply of water for industrial purposes (fire prevention and production cycle).

The solutions must describe in detail the architectural, technical, aesthetic and organizational interventions necessary for its recovery e they may also concern socio-cultural aspects of the territory or even celebratory aspects of recent history (local traditions, pandemic).

Proposals for activities of a cultural nature, associations or the promotion of commercial and craft activities are allowed, even in a combined way.

Required documents

a relationship detailed description of the property redevelopment proposal, which also includes an indication of the construction costs, times and methods for carrying out the interventions;

a graphical representation (ex: drawing, rendering etc…) of the project. Evaluation criteria Quality and compatibility of the proposal with the nature of the property | up to 50 points Potential to involve citizens/tourists | up to 25 points Sustainability | up to 15 points Ability to combine cultural, social and entertainment aspects to be carried out on the territory | up to 10 Rewards points

The winner will receive a prize of 3,000 euros

